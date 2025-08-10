Fiduciary Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $101.62.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

