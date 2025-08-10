Financial Comparison: Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) versus Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bollinger Innovations and Cenntro”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bollinger Innovations $1.09 million N/A -$457.06 million N/A N/A Cenntro $31.30 million 0.50 -$44.87 million N/A N/A

Cenntro has higher revenue and earnings than Bollinger Innovations.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bollinger Innovations has a beta of -1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

11.7% of Bollinger Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Bollinger Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Cenntro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bollinger Innovations and Cenntro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bollinger Innovations -4,760.68% -2,736.27% -246.76% Cenntro -132.82% -35.99% -21.51%

Summary

Cenntro beats Bollinger Innovations on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bollinger Innovations

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company sells its products under the Metro, Logistar, Logimax, Avantier, Teemak, and Antric One names. Cenntro Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

