Financial Comparison: CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) vs. Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Mawson Infrastructure Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $142.81 million 0.18 -$2.33 million N/A N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group $59.26 million 0.14 -$46.13 million ($1.45) -0.29

Profitability

CLPS Incorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group -49.12% -1,083.93% -43.43%

Volatility & Risk

CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 3.71, meaning that its share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CLPS Incorporation and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CLPS Incorporation beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLPS Incorporation

(Get Free Report)

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis and intelligent decision-making; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries; and software project development, maintenance, and testing services. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking platform, a training platform for IT talents; recruitment and headhunting; and fee-for-service training services, as well as sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities. The company is based in Midland, Pennsylvania.

