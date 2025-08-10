First American Trust FSB Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First American Trust FSB reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of DVY opened at $136.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.