First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

