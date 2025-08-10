Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTNT. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day moving average of $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.33. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,104,000 after buying an additional 57,422 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $11,440,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.