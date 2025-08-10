Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $103.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.62. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. This represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

