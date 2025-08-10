Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 713 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718,291 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,949,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,280,000 after purchasing an additional 478,833 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,551 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,141 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,053,000 after acquiring an additional 70,735 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

