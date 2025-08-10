Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys 1,487 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 1,472.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $73.01. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $81.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.