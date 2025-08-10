Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,995,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 605,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,510,000 after acquiring an additional 84,208 shares during the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,321,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,182,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $114.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $115.69.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

