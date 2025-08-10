Founders Financial Alliance LLC Makes New $198,000 Investment in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,825,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,967,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $623,000.

AFLG opened at $37.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $366.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.98.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

