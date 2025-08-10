Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 1,325 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 43,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,356,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $40.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

