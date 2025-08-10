Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 3,125 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCAF. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

TCAF stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $37.04.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

