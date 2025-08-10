Founders Financial Alliance LLC Takes Position in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $534,000.

AFMC stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.02. First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09.

The First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US mid-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFMC was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

