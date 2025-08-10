Founders Financial Alliance LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JGRO. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $134,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.25. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.