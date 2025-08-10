Fractyl Health (GUTS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Fractyl Health to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). Fractyl Health had a negative net margin of 73,864.52% and a negative return on equity of 228.66%. On average, analysts expect Fractyl Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fractyl Health Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ GUTS opened at $0.96 on Friday. Fractyl Health has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Fractyl Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Fractyl Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fractyl Health stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Free Report) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,786 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 1.06% of Fractyl Health worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

See Also

