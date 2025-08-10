Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 202.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $361.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $273.60 and a one year high of $363.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.