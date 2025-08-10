Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $571.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

