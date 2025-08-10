Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 92,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 143.4% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VCSH opened at $79.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.77. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.2972 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.