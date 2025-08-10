FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $396,000.

Shares of EIPX stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $26.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $375.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.20.

The FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total return through an actively managed portfolio of global stocks in the energy sector, as broadly defined by the funds sub-adviser. EIPX was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

