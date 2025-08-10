Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 382239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

Get Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF alerts:

Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 31.86.

Institutional Trading of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 542,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 219,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter.

About Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF

The fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (GRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in 20 to 50 US large-cap securities across 5 to 10 themes determined to likely impact the economy and stock market. GRNY was launched on Nov 7, 2024 and is issued by Fundstrat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.