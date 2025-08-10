FY2025 EPS Estimates for UBER Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.69. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UBER. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

UBER opened at $89.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 535,591 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 170,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

