FY2026 Earnings Estimate for kneat.com Issued By Cormark

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of kneat.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for kneat.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for kneat.com’s FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of kneat.com from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

kneat.com Stock Down 2.0%

KSI stock opened at C$5.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.50. The company has a market cap of C$551.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.73, a PEG ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.08. kneat.com has a 12 month low of C$4.40 and a 12 month high of C$7.25.

About kneat.com

kneat.com Inc is in the business of developing and marketing a software application for modelling regulated data-intensive processes for regulated industries, focusing on the life sciences industry. The company has developed Kneat Gx solution which provides management real-time visibility and control and increases product, quality, and compliance.

