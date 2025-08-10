FY2026 Earnings Forecast for BlackLine Issued By DA Davidson

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BlackLine in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the technology company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlackLine’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. BlackLine had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $172.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BlackLine from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BlackLine

BlackLine Price Performance

BlackLine stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $66.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $43,836.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,457.90. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $101,430.40. Following the transaction, the executive owned 61,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,963.50. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 124.3% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,959,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,185 shares during the period. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $60,572,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in BlackLine by 408.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 815,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 655,565 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,186,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,443,000 after acquiring an additional 611,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $25,194,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.