FY2026 EPS Estimates for AMD Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $5.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.56. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.56.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $172.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average is $118.21. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 65,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

