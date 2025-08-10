FY2026 EPS Estimates for Innoviva Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Innoviva in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innoviva’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Innoviva Price Performance

Shares of INVA stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,676,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after buying an additional 1,275,444 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,307,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 3,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 363,158 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,437,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,675,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after buying an additional 251,382 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.