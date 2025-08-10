FY2026 EPS Estimates for MannKind Decreased by Analyst

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of MannKind in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of MannKind to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MannKind from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.52 on Friday. MannKind has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. MannKind had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $76.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. MannKind’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 32,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $150,597.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 772,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,958.36. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $296,945.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 830,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,201.52. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,244. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 1,379.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Master S Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

