FY2026 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:FRFHF Decreased by Cormark

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $164.92 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $196.69. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $166.85 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRFHF. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Fairfax Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Fairfax Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,500.00.

FRFHF stock opened at $1,718.50 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of $1,050.01 and a twelve month high of $1,833.48. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,762.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,571.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $61.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $60.25 by $1.36. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

