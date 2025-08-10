FY2026 EPS Estimates for Portillo’s Lowered by William Blair

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Portillo’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $555.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. Portillo’s has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $15.78.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Portillo’s had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $188.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Portillo’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portillo’s

In other Portillo’s news, CFO Michelle Greig Hook acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $306,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,016.35. This trade represents a 29.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Berkshire Partners Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $122,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 197,250 shares of company stock worth $1,514,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Portillo’s by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the second quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 58.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 137.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

