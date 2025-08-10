FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Amgen Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $19.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $20.08. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $20.62 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2028 earnings at $19.19 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $20.77 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Amgen stock opened at $288.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amgen has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $339.17. The company has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

