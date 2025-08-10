FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Ondas Issued By Northland Capmk

Get Ondas alerts:

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Ondas in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year. The consensus estimate for Ondas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.

ONDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ondas in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of ONDS opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $637.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ondas has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 232.07% and a negative net margin of 412.92%.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heights Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ondas by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Heights Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,811,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ondas by 57.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 490,239 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ondas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Ondas by 83,399,800.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 833,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 833,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ondas in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

