FY2027 Earnings Forecast for STRL Issued By Sidoti Csr

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Sterling Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $12.68 for the year. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STRL. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of STRL opened at $302.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $96.34 and a 1-year high of $321.79.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,156.84. This trade represents a 38.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,379.05. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 77.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $848,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $1,802,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

