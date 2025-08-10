GCT Semiconductor (GCTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect GCT Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. On average, analysts expect GCT Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GCT Semiconductor Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of NYSE:GCTS opened at $1.43 on Friday. GCT Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered GCT Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insider Transactions at GCT Semiconductor

In other news, Director Hyunsoo Shin acquired 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $101,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 170,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,892.64. The trade was a 102.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 248,000 shares of company stock worth $281,860. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GCT Semiconductor stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS – Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of GCT Semiconductor worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 28.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GCT Semiconductor

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

