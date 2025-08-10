Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.18, but opened at $27.39. Globalstar shares last traded at $29.36, with a volume of 425,811 shares traded.
Globalstar Stock Up 13.1%
The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09.
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
