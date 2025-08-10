Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 72899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Guild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Guild to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Guild in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guild in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guild by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Guild by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 674,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Guild by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Guild by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 95,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Guild by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 628,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

