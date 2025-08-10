Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $10.25. Hagerty shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 766,982 shares.

Hagerty Stock Up 13.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Hagerty had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 110,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $1,156,876.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,205,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,528,379.40. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 804,139 shares of company stock worth $8,124,538 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGTY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,438,000 after purchasing an additional 743,597 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 124,336 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $997,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

