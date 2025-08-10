Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $10.25. Hagerty shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 766,982 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Hagerty had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGTY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,438,000 after purchasing an additional 743,597 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 124,336 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $997,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
