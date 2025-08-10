HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of ACAD FY2027 Earnings

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.43. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $264.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.07 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

ACAD stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.70. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $25.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 4,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,887.50. This trade represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $314,633.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,769.10. The trade was a 48.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,446 shares of company stock worth $454,634. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

