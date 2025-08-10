HC Wainwright Has Optimistic View of TARS FY2027 Earnings

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARSFree Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2029 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TARS. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 0.79. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $102.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 31.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 2,610,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,086,000 after acquiring an additional 78,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,380,000 after buying an additional 111,433 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $105,714,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,409,000 after buying an additional 51,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,859,000 after buying an additional 68,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

