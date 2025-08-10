Head-To-Head Contrast: Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR) vs. Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) and Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synergy CHC and Krispy Kreme”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synergy CHC $33.59 million 0.97 $2.12 million N/A N/A Krispy Kreme $1.67 billion 0.32 $3.10 million ($0.13) -23.69

Analyst Recommendations

Krispy Kreme has higher revenue and earnings than Synergy CHC.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Synergy CHC and Krispy Kreme, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synergy CHC 0 0 1 1 3.50 Krispy Kreme 0 6 3 0 2.33

Synergy CHC currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 182.49%. Krispy Kreme has a consensus price target of $7.5750, suggesting a potential upside of 145.94%. Given Synergy CHC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Synergy CHC is more favorable than Krispy Kreme.

Profitability

This table compares Synergy CHC and Krispy Kreme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synergy CHC N/A -8.48% 12.75% Krispy Kreme -29.33% -5.01% -1.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Krispy Kreme shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of Synergy CHC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Krispy Kreme shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synergy CHC beats Krispy Kreme on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synergy CHC

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats. It also provides cookies under the Insomnia Cookies brand, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and brownies; and operates Krispy Kreme company-owned shops and franchise shops. The company was formerly known as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. and changed its name to Krispy Kreme, Inc. in May 2021. Krispy Kreme, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

