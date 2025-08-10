Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 14,581 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,925,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,784,000 after buying an additional 5,010,333 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,350,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,807,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,427,000 after buying an additional 3,804,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 363.4% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,338,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,344,000 after buying an additional 2,618,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.95 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

