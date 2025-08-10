Headlands Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,239,000 after buying an additional 454,814 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,099,000 after buying an additional 241,600 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 918,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,874,000 after buying an additional 165,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 643.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 182,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,793,000 after buying an additional 157,954 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IWB opened at $349.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $351.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.78.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
