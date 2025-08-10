Headlands Technologies LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $65.25 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $65.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

