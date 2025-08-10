Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 124.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

