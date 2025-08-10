Headlands Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,972 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 0.4%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

