Headlands Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SPYG opened at $99.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $100.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.