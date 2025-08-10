Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares were down 25% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 2,295,619 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 492% from the average daily volume of 388,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Hemostemix Trading Up 6.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Hemostemix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.