Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 2,295,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 492% from the average session volume of 388,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The firm has a market cap of C$11.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.20.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

Read More

