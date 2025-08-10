icad (ICAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

icad (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter.

icad (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. icad had a negative net margin of 26.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $3.87 on Friday. icad has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.31 million, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in icad in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in icad in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of icad during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of icad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of icad in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Laidlaw reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of icad in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of icad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

