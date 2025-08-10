Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $51.90 and last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 57185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingevity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

Ingevity Stock Up 1.6%

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ingevity by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 68,675 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ingevity by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ingevity by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.70 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 84.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

(Get Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.