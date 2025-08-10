Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $51.90 and last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 57185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.
NGVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Ingevity Stock Up 1.6%
The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09.
Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.70 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 84.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.
