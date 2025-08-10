Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Shares Purchased by Bare Financial Services Inc

Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the quarter. Inspire 100 ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bare Financial Services Inc owned about 5.44% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $16,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Inspire 100 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 37,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period.

Inspire 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA BIBL opened at $42.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.03. Inspire 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80.

About Inspire 100 ETF

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.